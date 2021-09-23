Poundstretcher announces plan to open new store in King's Lynn next week

A leading discount retailer has announced plans to open a new store in Lynn next week.

Poundstretcher says it will begin trading from premises in Broad Street, which are part of the Vancouver Quarter precinct, next Thursday, September 30.

A grand opening ceremony, complete with entertainment and prize giveaways, is planned from 10am.

Poundstretcher, seen here at the opening of its current Lynn store in 2018, is planning to unveil new premises in the town.

And the branch, for which new staff are being recruited, is one of dozens of new stores the company says it will open in the months ahead.

Gerry Loughran, the company's property and legal director, said: “We are pleased to be opening a brand new store to the people of Kings Lynn with lots of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices, and look forward to opening another 50 stores over the coming months, creating over 1,000 jobs.

“The team is working hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable shopping environment for all our new customers.

“We are expecting massive queues for our opening day, so come early to catch the bargains.”

Poundstretcher is already no stranger to Lynn and currently trades from a site in the High Street.

That store was formally opened by the then borough mayor, Nick Daubney, three years ago.

But it has not been confirmed whether the new site will operate in addition to, or instead of, the present one.