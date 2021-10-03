Home   News   Article

Poundstretcher opens it's doors in King's Lynn

By Eve Tawfick
Published: 09:28, 03 October 2021
 | Updated: 09:29, 03 October 2021

Poundstretcher opened in Lynn on Thursday, the second to open in the town.

The front entrance was decorated with balloons, with music playing.

The store boasts a range of items including those suitable for Halloween and rows of homeware and confectionary.

Vouchers were given out, including £250 to the food bank (51845504)
Isles are lined with duvets, lampshades and stationary and customers piled in to spend their complimentary vouchers.

The entertainment co-ordinator was giving away vouchers, with a generous donation of £250 to Helen Gilbert, manager of the Lynn food bank.

Halloween goodies aplenty (51845498)
The regional manager said: "People love budget shopping, and our aim is to provide that - we've had 52 new stores opened recently with more to come."

Poundstretcher opening in Lynn Credit LynnNews (51845501)
Poundstretcher opening in Lynn Credit LynnNews (51845495)
