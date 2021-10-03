Poundstretcher opens it's doors in King's Lynn
Published: 09:28, 03 October 2021
| Updated: 09:29, 03 October 2021
Poundstretcher opened in Lynn on Thursday, the second to open in the town.
The front entrance was decorated with balloons, with music playing.
The store boasts a range of items including those suitable for Halloween and rows of homeware and confectionary.
Isles are lined with duvets, lampshades and stationary and customers piled in to spend their complimentary vouchers.
The entertainment co-ordinator was giving away vouchers, with a generous donation of £250 to Helen Gilbert, manager of the Lynn food bank.
The regional manager said: "People love budget shopping, and our aim is to provide that - we've had 52 new stores opened recently with more to come."