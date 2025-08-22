It was all smiles at this year’s Summer Fun Day at The Discovery Centre as the ever-popular event proved to be another great success.

The centre, which is run by Freebridge Community Housing, put on an event packed with free activities at the North Lynn-based community centre last Friday.

More than 150 children and families attended. There was a host of entertainment and fun with a range of representatives from organisations and services attending.

Crafts and plenty of activities at The Discovery Centre. Picture: Ian Burt/Freebridge Community Housing

Hannah Hooks, placeshaping manager at Freebridge, said: “It was fantastic to see so many families and partners come together for a day full of fun, information sharing, and community spirit.

“Our annual Summer Fun Day continues to be a highlight for the local community, and we’re excited to keep developing events for all age groups over the year ahead.

“Days like these highlight the power of partnership and what we can achieve when we work together. A huge thank you to everyone who helped make it such a success.”

Getting rid of some energy on the bouncy castle. Picture: Ian Burt/Freebridge Community Housing

There were plenty of activities taking place including a bouncy castle, trampolining, a Tetris-themed game, crafts, entertainment from a DJ, face painting, ice creams and refreshments.

You can find out more about what’s coming up at the Discovery Centre on Facebook: www.facebook.com/discoverycentrekingslynn/

This youngster has a butterfly face painting. Picture: Ian Burt/Freebridge Community Housing