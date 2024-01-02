Several businesses and residents in Lynn town centre have been left without a phone or internet connection today.

Marks and Spencer is one of the businesses that has been affected by the power cut – with staff only able to take cash payments from customers.

Meanwhile, Brittons Estate Agents, on the Tuesday Market Place, posted on Facebook: “We have no phones or internet. Please bear with us.

Tuesday Market Place, Lynn

“The issue is external and being dealt with as we speak. We hope to be up and running as soon as possible. Happy new year everyone. Thank you for your understanding.”

The Lynn News and Your Local Paper office – also based on the Tuesday Market Place – has also been affected by the issues.

Openreach has been trying to resolve the problem throughout the day.

<!--iframe-->

A spokesperson for Openreach said: “A power cut has caused a fault with a piece of equipment in our green roadside cabinets that provides broadband to around 100 homes and businesses in King’s Lynn.

“We have got a replacement and hope to get this fitted as quickly as possible.

“If there are no further issues, then we expect to restore service later today.”