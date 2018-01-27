Power surge bursts light bulbs in Wretton

A power surge damaged electrical equipment in more than 20 homes in the village of Wretton, it has been claimed.

Residents of Chequers Road and Church Road say roughly 25 homes were affected by a power surge last Thursday, which caused damage to many of their electronic devices.

Tanya Rackstaw, of Chequers Road, said she immediately turned off the power at the mains when her light bulbs started popping and electronic appliances started smoking.

She said she contacted UK Power Networks at around 8am to inform them of her situation and seek safety advice, at this point not knowing other households were affected.

She said: “Speaking to our neighbour a few days later, he told my husband that he was an electrician and had recorded a voltage of over 400 volts going into his house using a volt meter, which he reported to UK Power at around 7am on Thursday.

“However, when I followed up with UK Power on Sunday to try and find out more information and to complain about how they were dealing with the situation, they told us that according to their records the first that anyone informed them of anything other than a power cut was at 10am.”

Ms Rackshaw said she has been left feeling “frustrated” with how UK Power Networks has handled this situation, claiming she was left to assume when it was safe to switch her power back on.

She said: “Some 25 of our electrical appliances and devices were damaged and we know that our neighbours we have spoken to have had a number of damaged items too.”

Ms Rackshaw added that, while sub-contractors had taken some of her appliances away for repair and engineers were also due to assess some items, she had been forced to buy some replacement appliances herself, for which she hopes she will be compensated.

A spokesman from UK Power Networks said: “We apologise to customers in Chequers Road and Church Road in Wretton affected by an electrical fault on the network during last Thursday’s high winds.

“We are aware a small number of customers have reported damaged appliances. Power supplies were safely restored to all customers by late afternoon last Thursday. Our specialist contractors remain on site completing repairs on any items that may have been damaged due to the fault.”