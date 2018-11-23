Lynn News

Power tools seized in King's Lynn

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 10:45, 23 November 2018
 | Updated: 10:46, 23 November 2018

King's Lynn Police are appealing to anyone with information after power tools were seized in the town this morning.

Do you recognize the power tools?
The tools were seized in the early hours of the morning on Friday, November 23.

If anyone recognises the tools, they are encouraged to contact the police on 101.

