Powerful hallucinogenic plant found growing in King's Lynn garden

Pictured Nick Fisher of North Lynn with a Hallucinogenic plant that has grown randomly in his garden.

A Lynn man is warning residents to stay vigilant over a powerful hallucinogenic plant after finding it growing in his garden.

Nick Fisher, of Newlands Avenue, discovered datura stramonium growing underneath his birdfeeder and believes it was carried into his garden through bird droppings.

Datura stramonium, which is also known by the English names devil’s snare and jimsonweed, is believed to have originated in Mexico.

It has been used in medicines to relieve asthma symptoms and as an analgesic during surgery and bonesetting.

Pictured a Hallucinogenic plant randomly grew in Nick Fishers garden at North Lynn.

However the plant is also a powerful hallucinogenic which could cause recreational users, who ingest it for its psychoactive effects, a fatal overdose.

Mr Fisher said: “I want people to be informed about this plant because it could cause them danger. It could also cause animals and family pets danger if they were to ingest it.

“I spotted it growing underneath my birdfeeder. Usually the birds knock their food off their birdfeeder and onto the floor, I just leave it there for them.

“I think it started growing in my garden through bird droppings and due to the hot weather we had. I noticed a plant growing in May or June time.

Pictured a Hallucinogenic plant randomly grew in Nick Fishers garden at North Lynn.

“I began to research it after a while and found it to be datura stramonium which now I know is a dangerous powerful hallucinogenic.”

Mr Fisher said he found an article about some American soldiers who ate the plant to stay alive and who felt its effects for some 11 days.

“It said the American soldiers could not remember what they were doing while feeling its effects,” said Mr Fisher.

It usually takes around 30 to 60 minutes to feel the onset symptoms after ingesting datura stramonium and these can last between 24 to 48 hours, but it has been reported to last as long as two weeks in some cases.