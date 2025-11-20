A popular band which took to the stage at Festival Too this year is set to release new music.

Modern Haze, a trio comprising Jake Webb from Lynn, Jack Diggle from Wisbech and Devon Arnold, originally from America but now living in West Norfolk, have written their latest single ‘Higher’.

The band promises that their new song, which will be released tomorrow (November 21), will have “powerful vocals, catchy guitar riffs and driving rhythms”.

“This song is all about wanting more out of life. Sometimes we find ourselves in a bad situation - this song is all about coming out the other side, stronger and more resilient,” Jack said.

Modern Haze formed three years ago when Jack, Jake and Devon met through mutual friends. They are known for performing indie rock music at pubs and venues in the area.

This summer, the band took to the stage at Festival Too in Lynn for the first time, which at the time was their “biggest gig to date”.

Higher will be available to stream on all platforms once released.

Modern Haze is also performing an end-of-year gig at The Wildfowler in St Clement on Saturday, December 20. Entry is free.

“We are looking forward to celebrating all the success we have had this year with everyone,” Jack added.