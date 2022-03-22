An anti-racism rally was held at The Walks in Lynn on Saturday following public outrage at the plight of a Lynn schoolboy whose bullying ordeal was shared online.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the case of Zayd Ahmed Elghabry, who attends Lynn school KES.

Zayd,11, is Egyptian,was called a "black idiot" and taunted for conditions which include autism and ADHD.

The event was held to speak about racism in West Norfolk on Saturday in The Walks in Lynn (55600702)

Videos have emerged which appear to show schoolchildren of a similar age following him on several occasions and physically assaulting him, before sharing footage of the incidents on social media site Snapchat.

The rally was called West Norfolk Fight Racism and the event was held at the weekend as part of the UN Anti-Racism Day.

The 2022 day focuses on the theme voices for action against racism.

Attendees spoke about their own personal experiences of racism, observations of life in West Norfolk and recent anger following Zayd's experience.

Helen Tiernan, a half Egyptian woman, spoke passionately about what life was like growing up as "the only brown kid in the school" and how people of colour have to "fight harder to get ahead".

She said: "Imagine what it was like, in the Fens, growing up as the only brown kid in school and never being invited to any parties."

Mrs Tiernan, who has worked for both the RAF and the NHS said:"It's those micro-aggressions, I don't find it funny. People to tell you to go home - I've worked the RAF and the NHS I have served this country, what have you done?

"I've taken blood and it's all red. We are all human."

Liberal Democrat County Councillor for Gaywood South, Rob Colwell encouraged attendees to call out racism, seen or heard, and said: “Events were taking part simultaneously around the world as part of the UN day, I felt it important that West Norfolk should stand up to racism, especially after the disgusting local attack”.

Mr Colwell has also called for the government to scrap its Nationality and Borders Bill, which returns to the Commons on Tuesday, that would criminalise refugees and those who show the humanity to help them, and instead build a safe passage and security for those fleeing conflict around the world.

Lynn and District Council Trades council secretary, Jo Rust said: “We have made an annual response to the international call against racism. This event was a continuation of that long held tradition. We find the recent attack on a young school child abhorrent and denounce it. The action on Saturday by our local community was something we were proud to lead and be a part of.

"Racism of any kind has no part in our community and trade union members will always publicly stand against it”.

Since the Lynn News broke the story, there has been an outpouring of support for Zayd in the community, with many local businesses coming forward to offer their solidarity with the Elghabry family.