A hospital team is celebrating a 15-year milestone of helping stroke patients.

In celebration of delivering life-changing rehabilitation and support to stroke survivors across West Norfolk, the community stroke team at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth attended an event which brought together survivors, carers, health professionals and community partners.

The West Norfolk Life After Stroke 15-year celebration event was also a time to reflect on shared progress and collaboration.

Some of the QEH's community stroke team

Guests included West Norfolk mayor Cllr Andy Bullen and Chris Bean, clinical transformation programme director at Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board, alongside patients and families supported by the team over the years.

Organised by the Stroke Association, the event paid tribute to the organisations and individuals who have helped shape and sustain local stroke recovery services and a hospital spokesperson said the QEH team was “at the heart of those tributes”.

Gemma Smith, support coordinator at The Stroke Association, said: “The community stroke team’s expertise, commitment and partnership working have helped stroke survivors not only survive but thrive. Their continued presence and dedication to person-centred care have made a real difference to hundreds of lives in West Norfolk over the last 15 years.”

With more than 360 referrals a year, the team delivers intensive therapy and rehabilitation in patients’ own homes – offering physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, and emotional support.

Despite increasing demand and limited resources, the team continues to deliver personalised care, pioneering new ways of working, and advocating for patients’ long-term recovery and independence, the spokesperson said.

The team’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed as it has been shortlisted for the hospital’s ‘Working Together Award’ with the ceremony taking place on Tuesday, October 7 at Lynn’s Corn Exchange.

Pippa Steet, QEH chief nurse, said: “Our community stroke team is a shining example of what compassionate, collaborative care looks like. Over 15 years, they’ve quietly transformed lives – working with patients and families through recovery, advocating for better services, and always striving to do more, even in the face of real challenges.

“I am incredibly proud of their work and thrilled to see them recognised in this year’s Team QEH Awards. Their dedication is helping to set the gold standard for community-based stroke rehabilitation, and it reflects the very best of our trust’s values – being kind, fair and well.”

The team of 11 continue to innovate – implementing a new Community Stroke Model over the past 18 months without additional funding. This includes early discharge planning, enhanced communication with hospitals and GPs, virtual therapy sessions for rural patients, and collaboration with regional and national stroke networks, the hospital said.

Most recently, the team piloted a community stroke nurse role, which proved to be a vital asset in secondary prevention and reducing readmissions – though funding has not yet been secured for it to continue.

And plans are in motion to include patient representation in steering groups, and to host focus groups that bring together stroke survivors, carers, and professionals to help design the next phase of community stroke care in West Norfolk.