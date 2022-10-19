Praise for Open Road West Norfolk and Swan Youth Project from children’s commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza

The children’s commissioner has given the seal of approval of two West Norfolk charities that aim to improve the lives of youngsters.

Dame Rachel de Souza, former head of the Inspiration Trust, was given a tour of Open Road West Norfolk’s base in Lynn and spoke to students and staff about how they have benefited from the facility.

Open Road provides a modern and well-equipped automotive and construction training venue that offers alternative education for young people in the district, many of whom have struggled to settle in mainstream education.

Dame Rachel De Souza visits Open Road West Norfolk

Open Road West Norfolk. King's Lynn

It is supported by the Swan Youth Project, a Downham-based organisation that facilitates the growth and development of young people by supporting those with a wide array of issues through youth groups, one-to-one work and family support.

Dame Rachel said: “It was a real pleasure to visit and to meet with the young people who have benefited from access to vocational training and education.

"Children told me in The Big Ask, the largest-ever survey of children, that their top priority for the future was getting a good job or career.

Pictured Dame Rachel with Open Road Terry Smith

Children's Commissioner Dame Rachel De Souza visits Open Road West Norfolk

"They also spoke about the importance of vocational education, which is why organisations like Open Road are so important.

"My ambition is for a cradle-to-career approach to education that also includes a stronger focus on vocational options and better careers education, as well as access to apprenticeships and vocational career routes."

Local dignitaries including North West Norfolk MP James Wild, education officials and other key figures in the private and public sector were also present during her visit to the Rollesby Road premises on Friday.

Students at the Open Road Trust

Mr Wild, said: "Open Road plays a vital role in giving young people in West Norfolk alternative opportunities to learn and develop practical mechanic and construction skills.

"It is making a real difference and it was impressive to hear directly from the young people about how they were motivated and enjoyed attending and about their plans for the future."

James Bagge, chair of the Swan Project and patron of both organisations, added: "Dame Rachel’s welcome visit enables us to shine a light on two beacons of hope for those young people in West Norfolk who are in need of additional support.

A Visit to the Open Road West Norfolk for Dame Rachel De Souza

"As alternative provides we are looking to work more closely with educational establishments in the area.

"We strive to ensure that these young people who find school difficult get the help and support they need to maximise the benefits they can derive from an education and enhance their career chances in life after school. The critical work Open Road and the Swan Youth Project undertake was wholeheartedly recognised by Dame Rachel who promised us support in our endeavours going forward."