Pre-recording Easter Sunday is a first for Woottons Rector

Church buildings are usually a hive of activity on Easter Sunday as Christians come together to celebrate Jesus Christ's resurrection.

However, this year has been very different for those such as the Rev Canon James Nash of the Church in the Woottons (St. Mary's Church and All Saints Church) who has pre-recorded an Easter Sunday presentation at home for the first time.

With the congregation in lockdown due to the coronavirus, Rev Nash and his wife Linda spent most of Saturday recording and editing a video.

Rev Canon James Nash pre-recorded his Easter Sunday presentation. Picture: Ian Burt

Those watching the pre-recording can do so in their own time after it has already been "stringed together" by Rev Nash.

Rev Nash said: "It's the fourth Sunday in a row where we cannot conduct a service in the building with everything stopping, so we have had to quickly reinvent how we keep in touch as a church, particularly for those living on their own and who are vulnerable.

"We need to keep offering Sunday worship in some form so I have been using video cameras for the sermons and for leading worship."

Rev canon James Nash pre-recorded his Easter Sunday presentation. Picture: Ian Burt

Rev Nash admitted it's been challenging getting to grips with the editing software, but the technology offers the potential for a far greater outreach.

He added that it is "unusual" to be talking to a recorder rather than to his usual congregation, although he has been able to connect with friends living abroad through the online equipment.

Rev Nash explained: "Many of my friends are engaging, and as well as the video, we are posting words of reflection and links to other sites."

St Mary's Church in the Woottons is currently closed due to the coronavirus. Picture: Ian Burt

Asked whether this technology is the way forward beyond Covid-19, Rev Nash responded: "We will definitely continue now we are getting used to the idea. We will start thinking about videoing our services to connect up with what we are doing in the churches.

"It's quite exciting to get the message out to a much bigger audience."

Rev Nash has been the Rector of The Churches in the Woottons since Autumn 2010, and alongside his wife Linda and assistant curate, Dan Tansey, they have been phoning people up within the community during the pandemic.

A Covid-19 notice in the window at St Mary's Church in the Woottons. Picture: Ian Burt

Written reflections are also sent out via email to keep people informed at this time.

"It's been really, really encouraging but it's difficult not being at church for the most important part of the calendar," Rev Nash continued.

"It's a challenge because Easter Sunday is such a joyful day, where the church is suddenly full of flowers and a sense of joy and celebration.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed every Easter Sunday during my time. We have had to engage theologically and spiritually in a different way. It's a steep learning curve."

He has recorded reflections for Maundy Thursday, a Good Friday service and Sunday reflections from a rectory presentation.

Rev Canon James Nash of The Church in the Woottons. Picture: Ian Burt

Meanwhile, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, is leading the first national digital Easter Sunday service from the kitchen of his London flat through a pre-recorded sermon.

To read about how other churches are staying in touch with their congregation within West Norfolk, click the following link: This is how churches are keeping in touch with their congregation at Easter .

Read more CoronavirusKings Lynn