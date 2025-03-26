The founder of a pre-school activity provider said she was “thrilled” to celebrate winning a national award.

Rachel Curtis, franchisor at Lynn-based pre-school activity provider Munchkin and Me, was crowned customer service champion at the UK Institute of Children’s Activity Providers (ICAP) Awards.

The ICAP Awards recognise “exceptional” children’s activities providers that have demonstrated outstanding contributions to the sector and honour innovation, leadership and commitment.

Rachel Curtis has won the award as customer service champion

Munchkin and Me was recognised for its “unwavering dedication” to every family who walks through the doors.

From the moment parents/carers and their little ones arrive, they are greeted with “warmth, inclusivity, and a commitment to making each session memorable, engaging, and developmentally beneficial”.

Earlier this month, Munchkin and Me was a finalist in the Lynn and West Norfolk Mayor’s Awards and recently the National Encouraging Women into Franchising (EWiF) Awards.

Rachel Curtis, with her puppet used in sessions, has won a national award

Rachel said: "This award is not just for us—it’s for the incredible families who bring so much energy, joy, and enthusiasm to every session.

“Norfolk has been the heart of our journey, and the support from the local community and council has been invaluable.

“Our vision is to nurture a love of stories in the early years, supporting each baby and child’s development as well as the parents and carers’ emotional wellbeing.

“Seeing friendships forming and smiling faces is what we are all about, and to see Munchkin and Me recognised on a national stage is a dream come true and the icing on the cake.”

Munchkin and Me won the customer service champion award

Rachel puts some of her success down to the “strong backing” from the likes of West Norfolk Council, community groups, and dedicated families.

She added: “So many new mums approach us before attending the group, explaining how anxious they feel. “To see them leave their first season smiling, relaxed, and looking forward to the following week is what it’s all about.



“Supporting mums and the work we do alongside national, father-focused charities, such as Dadvengers, is all about combating the loneliness and isolation that can come hand-in-hand with becoming a new parent.”

Rachel is “passionate” about supporting early years development, with a particular focus on speech and language through Munchkin and Me’s “unique immersive” story-play sessions.

One happy mum, Melissa Green, said: “ When I had my son, three or four people recommended Munchkin and Me.

“Everyone was quick to say how brilliant the group is. We first started going when he was only three weeks old, and now, aged two, he runs and bangs on the door when we arrive.

“I remember being so nervous that I even did a practice run the night before. But all the nerves were done within five minutes of being in the room. We’ve made some lovely friends through the group, including my best friend.”

Uncle Luke Edwards also shared his welcoming experience at Munchkin and Me.

He said: “I attended a class with my sister and nine-month-old nephew.

“Being a teacher means I can’t attend during term time in the week.

“Rachel was really welcoming, and there were so many brilliant activities for developing children.

“Really great to hear phonics, dexterity skills and animated/imaginative play. It is a wonderful class, very interactive and lots of happy little ones. I told my sister she must keep going.”

Catherine King, executive head teacher, at the Sandringham Federation, added: “Guidance for new parents on supporting their children’s early speech and language acquisition can be difficult to find.

“Local mother and toddler groups, such as Munchkin and Me, provide a unique opportunity for families to engage with Rachel’s inspiring songs and storytelling, bringing literature and language to life for our littlest learners.”

More information can be found by contacting Rachel by emailing Rachel@MunchkinandMe.co.uk or by visiting her website.