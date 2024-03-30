A pregnant woman was arrested after shouting and swearing in a busy town centre shop out of concern for her unborn baby.

Megan Pemment, 26, was among a group of five people embroiled in an altercation outside WHSmith in Lynn on January 8.

By the time police arrived at the scene on Norfolk Street, things had calmed down - but officers were directed towards Pemment, being told she had been one of those involved.

WHSmith on Norfolk Street in Lynn. Picture: Lynn News

Now inside the store, Pemment, of Portland Street in Lynn, was shouting and swearing in front of a queue of around 20 customers.

Due to the number of expletives she was using, members of the public were left feeling alarmed and distressed - leading to her arrest.

During a subsequent police interview, she admitted her actions, but said she had become frustrated when somebody pushed in front of her in the queue.

She also said she had only been shouting in a bid to get her partner to calm down, and was concerned for her unborn baby having been pregnant at the time,

Pemment appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where she pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words likely to cause alarm, harassment or distress.

Mitigating, duty solicitor Andrew Cogan made clear that Pemment’s comments were not racially aggravated.

He said: “An unpleasant incident, but one which is justified in part by the fact that she was pregnant and concerned for the welfare of her unborn child.”

Magistrates fined Pemment £40, while she will also pay a £16 victim surcharge and £55 in court costs.