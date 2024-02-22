Nearly 100 homes were hit by power outages in town over the weekend – with one pregnant resident having to be moved into a hotel.

Properties throughout an area of Lynn close to the Southgates roundabout were without power for portions of Friday and Saturday.

One man who lives on Guanock Terrace, just off London Road, was among those affected.

Residents on Guanock Terrace were affected by the power outages. Picture: Google Maps

Si Barber, 56, said that his home lost power at around 9am on Friday until 4pm, before going down once again at 8.30pm.

After being restored, all electricity was lost again from 8am until around midday on Saturday – with some houses not reconnected until after 4pm.

“It was a sense of relief originally, and then it went off again,” Mr Barber said.

“I have candles in the house, and torches, but you just sit in the dark doing nothing.

“You know that the power is going to come back on at some point, but it is quite disturbing.”

UK Power Networks, which is responsible for the homes in the Guanock Terrace and London Road areas, worked over the weekend to reinstate the power – and Mr Barber praised its staff.

He did say that one of his neighbours – a pregnant woman – had “needs that aren’t being met” during the outages.

However, Mr Barber told the Lynn News that UK Power Networks staff put the lady up in a hotel for the night to make up for the inconvenience, as well as providing her with money to spend on food.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “We apologise to residents in the London Road area of King’s Lynn for the recent interruptions to their power supply.

“Following a loss of power initially affecting 96 customers at 9.16am on Friday, all but two customers were restored by 10.59am, and the remaining two were reconnected around 6pm.

“Following further power interruptions, engineers worked through the night and the next morning to trace and repair a fault on an underground cable.

“All but one property was reconnected by 12.20pm on Saturday and the final customer was restored at 4.10pm.”

Despite the frustrating situation, it wasn’t all negatives for Mr Barber.

“One of the advantages was that I got to see some of the neighbours that I don’t normally get to see,” he said.