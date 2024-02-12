Preparations are well and truly under way as the return of the Lynn Mart edges ever closer.

The team began setting up on the Tuesday Market Place on Sunday at 6pm, and will open once again on Wednesday at noon.

The funfair is known for filling the market place with family-favourite amusements such as teacups and dodgems, as well as bigger rides including ‘High Energy’ and ‘Tagada’ – which are back by popular demand.

The Showman's Guild will be giving two hours of free rides to disadvantaged children this Friday (February 16). They can only attend by invitation by the Trinity Rotary Club.

This will be between 11am and 1pm, and will be supervised by members of the Rotary Club. The maximum numbers of children who can be accommodated safely have already been offered an invite.

They include children who have special needs, are young carers or are disadvantaged.

Meanwhile, the popular children’s day will return next Monday, giving hundreds of children the opportunity to enjoy cheaper rides.

This year, in general, the Mart will be closing at 9pm, an hour earlier than normal, each night.