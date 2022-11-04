King's Lynn presentation to winner and runners up of Lynn News' Cute Kids competition at Wilko
Published: 10:19, 04 November 2022
| Updated: 10:21, 04 November 2022
The presentation for the winners of the Lynn News’ Cute Kids competition took place on Tuesday at the Wilko store in Lynn’s New Conduit Street.
The competition was voted on by Lynn News readers, and proud parents brought their little stars to the store to meet manager Josh Mills and assistant manager Karen Pettitt, along with the Lynn News editor Jeremy
Ransome.
Jeremy presented canvases to the winner Madelyn Pullen and mum Karen.
Runner-up Nola Banham and mum Sian and third placed Everly Palmer and mum and dad Nadine and Josh also received portraits.