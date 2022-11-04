The presentation for the winners of the Lynn News’ Cute Kids competition took place on Tuesday at the Wilko store in Lynn’s New Conduit Street.

The competition was voted on by Lynn News readers, and proud parents brought their little stars to the store to meet manager Josh Mills and assistant manager Karen Pettitt, along with the Lynn News editor Jeremy

Ransome.

Jeremy presented canvases to the winner Madelyn Pullen and mum Karen.

Presentation to Winners of the Lynn News organised Baby Photo Competition at Wilko Store in King's Lynn Town Centre on Tuesday 1st Nov.. (60377945)

Runner-up Nola Banham and mum Sian and third placed Everly Palmer and mum and dad Nadine and Josh also received portraits.

Karen Pullen with Madelyn who won the competition

Sian Calton with Nola who was in second place