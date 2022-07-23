Steven Russell, is one of only 25 individuals to have been recognised at the Palace of Westminster with the prestigious British Citizen Award (BCA) in recognition of their extraordinary endeavours.

The BCA in partnership with One Stop, is now in its eighth year and recognises exceptional individuals who positively impact their communities, charities, and individual causes.

Steven received the BCA Medal of Honour at the Palace of Westminster, receiving award for international achievement.

Steven Russell, from King's Lynn, is one of only 25 individuals to have been recognised at the Palace of Westminster with the prestigious British Citizen Award. (58175820)

As a legacy of his achievements, Steven is invited to use the post-nominals, BCAo.

Alongside working full-time in local government, for the past 24 years Steven has worked passionately fundraising and developing links with UK supporters to support The Bethesda Children’s Trust in Southern India.

Steven Russell, from King's Lynn, is one of only 25 individuals to have been recognised at the Palace of Westminster with the prestigious British Citizen Award. (58175820)

This is a registered charity that takes in abandoned children and those that are at risk in their homes or communities.

People from around the world can sponsor a child and support their daily living, education, and welfare.

Since 1997 Steven has raised some £120,000 for the charity and the funds raised have gone directly to benefit the children in India.

Travelling to India some 20 times, Steven has physically supported the orphanage staff and shown great commitment during the creation of four homes.

Steven has helped bridge the gap between the local social services departments and ensured each new home is compliant with legislation and safe for the children to reside.

Stevens’ involvement with the Bethesda Children’s Trust continues via zoom meetings with children, staff officials and church pastors.

He has helped establish solid links with approximately 14 churches in the area and some 1,000 children have had a positive impact in their lives due to Steven’s dedication to this cause.

Some 24 years ago, Steven was known to a few people in Tamil Nadu, today, he is known by thousands and is known to many as Steve Uncle.

Despite suffering a life-changing accident to his spine whilst in India, this has not deterred Steven from continuing to support this charity and is determined, despite the constant daily pain and mobility issues he has, to continue to supply the needs of those less fortunate than himself.

Steven was presented with his Medal by chief executive officer of Sponsors Objective HR, Lisa Collins who said: "The impact of Steven’s fundraising and connections with this Charity are nothing short of incredible.

"His commitment and dedication have improved the lives of so many children and given so much to the community.

"His dedication to this cause, coupled with the distance and time difference between the UK and India is inspirational.

"He deserves this medal and recognition."

The Medal presentation was hosted by television and radio presenter Naga Munchetty, and attended by BCA Patron, Lord Dholakia.

The British Citizen Award was established in 2015 to recognise exceptional individuals who work tirelessly and selflessly to make a positive impact on their communities and society.

The BCA recognises true community heroes who would otherwise likely be overlooked.

Dubbed The People’s Honour’, each medalist had a day to remember befitting their achievements.

At the Palace of Westminster medals were presented by Senior Representatives from official partner One Stop,

Places for People, Specsavers, Objective HR, and Big Bus London, who all support this unique programme.

Following this, medalists were treated to an Open Top Lap of Honour tour taking in some of the Capital’s iconic landmarks, before going on to a post-event drinks reception and Certificate Presentation at Church House, Westminster.

The British Citizen Award is widely viewed as the nation’s way of recognising extraordinary, everyday people for exceptional endeavor and are truly representative of today’s multicultural Britain.