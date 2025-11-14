A local press stalwart who rose to become editor of his home town paper has died.

Malcolm Powell, who is believed to be one of the only Lynn-born people to have edited the Lynn News in the title’s 170-year history, has passed away following a battle with lung cancer.

He stepped down in 2009 after ten years as editor and a journalistic career spanning nearly four decades.

Former Lynn News editor Malcolm Powell has passed away

Starting as a trainee reporter in the Lynn News’ former Purfleet Street offices in 1970, Malcolm went on to serve as deputy news editor, news editor and deputy editor before taking on the top job in 1999.

In between he also spent a year as deputy editor of the Emap editorial training centre in Peterborough, and seven years as editor of the Newmarket Journal from 1992-99.

Current Lynn News editor Jeremy Ransome has led the tributes, saying: "Malcolm was deputy editor when I joined the Lynn News in 1989. He knew the area inside out and, even after retirement, would still get in touch with stories.

A farewell to Malcolm Powell from staff at the Lynn News when he retired in the late 2000s

"He was everything a local newspaper journalist should be.

"I learnt so much from him, things I still put into practice today."

Lynn News sports editor Greg Plummer added: “Malcolm Powell was the heartbeat of the Lynn News for so many years and I owe him a great deal of debt for my career at the paper.

“His leadership and kindness set a tone that inspired generations of reporters who had the privilege of working alongside him, including myself.

Former Lynn News editor Malcolm Powell (front centre) with the winners of a short story writing competition in days gone by

“He understood the rhythm of Lynn as a town, the concerns of its people, and the stories that needed to be told.

“Football was his other passion and as well as his beloved Arsenal, Malcolm was also a regular at The Walks, supporting the Linnets.

“He will be remembered with gratitude, respect, and deep affection by all who knew him. It is an extremely sad day and my thoughts go to his family and friends.”

Year 10 students from Methwold High School visiting the Lynn News offices back when Malcolm Powell was editor

During his editorship, Malcolm also became involved in several community activities, serving as president of the West Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, chairman of the Lynn Town Centre Partnership, and a trustee of the Anthony Nolan Bone Marrow Trust locally.

Following his retirement in the late 2000s, he was given a farewell reception at Lynn Town Hall by the borough’s then-mayor and mayoress, Michael and Gillian Pitcher, as well as leaving presents from his colleagues at the Lynn News.

He was presented with a glass letter opener featuring the borough crest and a mounted version of the crest by the mayor.