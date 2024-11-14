The dedication of hardworking volunteers at a Lynn-based charity has been recognised with the news it has received a prestigious award.

The Purfleet Trust has been awarded the 2024 King’s Award for Voluntary Service. The award, equivalent to an MBE, was established in 2002 and previously known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. It is celebrated annually on November 14, coinciding with King Charles’ birthday, and this year The Purfleet Trust has been honoured for its exceptional efforts in supporting vulnerable individuals and those experiencing homelessness.

The accolade was announced to the delighted team during a celebratory gathering of staff, volunteers and trustees.

Since its foundation in 1993, The Purfleet Trust has been deeply grateful for the commitment of its volunteers. Last year marked an incredible 30 years of supporting individuals in West Norfolk.

A spokesperson said over the years, the service has grown significantly, expanding from a couple of rooms on Purfleet Quay to now operating across three sites and providing support through six Pathway Training Houses.

With the help of more than 50 dedicated individuals, the Trust continues to innovate and make a profound impact on the community through initiatives like the Purfleet Pantry, which opened in South Lynn near the South Gate last year.

The mainly volunteer-operated social supermarket has already helped more than 1,200 people facing hardship by providing affordable food, essential items, furniture and access to the full range of support services offered through the Trust.

Paula Hall, Purfleet Trust chief executive, said: “We are humbled and honoured to receive such a prestigious award. This recognition highlights the phenomenal commitment of our volunteers and supporters, not just over the past few years, but throughout the 31-year history of The Purfleet Trust. Without their dedication, our vital work in King’s Lynn would not have been possible.”

In addition to the Purfleet Pantry, volunteers play a crucial role at The Purfleet Trust’s Health and Wellbeing Centre and Purfleet Pathways warehouse at the North Lynn Industrial Estate. These projects provide essential support to more than 600 people each year, offering housing advice, training and employability services, mental health support, daily meals, clothing and showers.

The Purfleet Trust is planning a special event in the New Year for all volunteers and supporters to celebrate the award at which Lady Dannatt, the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, will present the well-deserved award.

As the winter season approaches, The Purfleet Trust hopes the community will continue to support its ongoing efforts. See its social media pages for updates and upcoming events. The Trust will also share news about the King’s Award on its social media channels and any comments shared will contribute to a commemorative booklet honouring the volunteers’ dedication.

For more information about the Trust and how to get involved, email: kierangamble@purfleettrust.org.uk