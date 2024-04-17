Potential housebuyers are being invited to take a first look at new homes on a major housing development on the outskirts of Lynn.

The 450-home site, off Edward Benefer Way in South Wootton, will consist of three, four and five-bedroom homes - and construction work is now under way.

Allison Homes, the housebuilder in charge of the project, has also unveiled a CGI image of the street scene of what the houses would look like.

CGI street scene of Wootton Grange development in South Wootton

Now, the company is inviting potential housebuyers to a preview event where they can view and reserve these available homes.

The developers have promised that the site will be “environmentally diverse” and that it will feature 390 trees, more than 2,750 shrubs and more than 6,750 hedge plants.

Housebuyers can find out more and declare their interests by attending Allison Homes’ event at Knights Hill Hotel and Spa on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28 from 10am-5pm.

Kelly Toms, sales and marketing director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are very excited to be hosting this exclusive preview event for Wootton Grange.

“This is an excellent development that we have been looking forward to unveiling.

“We expect a lot of interest so would highly encourage anyone who is interested in a home in the area to come along and take the opportunity to be among the first to see the homes on offer.”

Appointments can be made by booking online.

