What an amazing weekend it’s been in West Norfolk!

First of all, I was so pleased to finally be able to make it to my first King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride event on Saturday.

In previous years, prior plans had meant I was away when it was taking place, but when I saw this year’s date was free, I made sure to keep it that way.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk Pride 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

There was such a lovely atmosphere when I arrived with my partner and his two children at The Walks – it was just a beautiful celebration of diversity and of all sexualities and identities.

There was representation from numerous West Norfolk organisations, charities and businesses too, as well as live music and entertainment.

It was just so lovely to see so many people feeling free to be unapologetically themselves, as well as all the fabulous drag queens!

Having been to Pride events in London, Brighton and Manchester before, I can say there is always this same wonderful feeling of acceptance and community at every single one.

But as Josh Elms, vice-chair of the Pride committee, told the crowds at The Walks on Saturday, there is still more work to be done.

Unfortunately, it is not the case everywhere that anyone who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community is welcomed - let alone accepted – and I hope we in West Norfolk can always do our bit to make sure we welcome everyone, no matter what gender identity, sexuality, ethnicity, race or religion.

Later on Saturday, we packed up some snacks and fold-up chairs and made our way to Hunstanton.

West Norfolk Council put on a free screening of Top Gun: Maverick on the green at Hunstanton. Picture: Rebekah Chilvers

That was because the borough council was hosting an outdoor cinema and showing Top Gun: Maverick on the green.

Yet again, the area was packed with people who wanted to spend their Saturday evening enjoying the fresh air – and it got really quite fresh as the hours passed by – and watching Tom Cruise’s triumphant return as Maverick.

As it got darker, you could even do a bit of stargazing too, and the sea at Sunny Hunny made for a beautiful backdrop for the Hollywood blockbuster.

It’s been yet another summer when I am reminded about how lucky we are here in West Norfolk to have so many brilliant free activities on offer.

So, with that in mind, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has helped put on these wonderful events for so many of us to enjoy. It really does make a difference.