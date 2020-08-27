Pride goes remote to combat Covid

It was Pride with a difference this week as members and supporters of West Norfolk’s LGBT community staged a remote celebration.

The established parade and rally, which were scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic, were replaced with a Facebook Watch party, where people were invited to join the festivities from their own homes.

The event, which took place on Saturday afternoon, saw a host of local artists performing, while civic leaders also recorded messages of support.

Organisers are pictured. From front left are Francis Bone and Jo Rust while back right is Joshua Elms with members of committee. Picture: Michael Fysh

Event organisers are pictured above during one of the garden parties held on the day.

