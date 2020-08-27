Pride goes remote to combat Covid
Published: 15:36, 27 August 2020
| Updated: 15:38, 27 August 2020
It was Pride with a difference this week as members and supporters of West Norfolk’s LGBT community staged a remote celebration.
The established parade and rally, which were scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic, were replaced with a Facebook Watch party, where people were invited to join the festivities from their own homes.
The event, which took place on Saturday afternoon, saw a host of local artists performing, while civic leaders also recorded messages of support.
Event organisers are pictured above during one of the garden parties held on the day.
