Members of the LGBTQIA+ community have been left feeling “deeply disappointed” by a police decision not to be visible during Pride celebrations in Lynn this year.

A High Court ruling has determined that police participation in Pride events breaches the duty of impartiality.

Norfolk Police has confirmed that its officers will not be taking part in this year’s Pride held in Lynn, but will still be policing the event.

Flash back to last year’s Pride event in Lynn, where Norfolk Police visibly took part in celebrations. Pictures: Ian Burt

However, the Lynn and West Norfolk Pride group have slammed the decision, saying that it is a “huge step backwards”.

The group say that the police had been “standing with the community” as well as policing the event.

It comes after the judicial review, which determined that Northumbria Police’s chief constable made the wrong decision last year to allow police officers to take part in a parade by Northern Pride in Newcastle.

Flashback to last year’s pride event. Pictures: Ian Burt

The constabulary’s decision has been backed by the West Norfolk branch of the Women’s Rights Network (WRN).

They say that the decision is a step towards “restoring fairness, legality and public confidence”.

The feminist group focuses on defending “sex-based” rights of women.

WRN spokeswoman Ermine Amies said: “Policing must be impartial, lawful, and respectful of all communities - not aligned with contested political ideologies.”

Flashback to last year’s Pride event in Lynn. Pictures: Ian Burt

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Balmer said: “People may have seen some news coverage about police attendance at Pride events following the high court ruling, and we’ve taken time to reflect on the judgment and speak to our colleagues who feel affected by it.

“The judicial review was quite clear – uniformed officers taking part in a Pride march is a breach of the police duty of impartiality.

“With this in mind, and in accordance with our legal obligations and advice, the constabulary will not participate in King’s Lynn Pride on August 16. This includes uniformed officers and police staff wearing constabulary-branded clothing taking part in the march or any accompanying Pride activity. Officers and staff who are not on duty can, of course, attend in a personal capacity.

Lynn’s Pride event last year. Pictures: Ian Burt

“We will have officers in the town centre on Saturday policing the event, as the public would expect and in line with our policing of other community events.

“We remain committed to serving all communities with fairness, respect, and professionalism, as well as providing and nurturing an inclusive workforce.”

Lynn’s Pride celebrations take place on Saturday, August 16, kicking off at the Tuesday Market Place at 12pm before the march proceeds through Lynn town centre towards The Walks.

A statement from Lynn and West Norfolk Pride group said: “We are deeply disappointed to confirm that, as a result of the recent High Court ruling against Northumbria Police’s participation in Newcastle Pride, Norfolk Police have withdrawn their visible support from this year’s Pride events, including ours.

“This decision was not made lightly, and we understand that it stems directly from legal concerns raised by the court’s interpretation of remaining ‘impartial’. But the impact? It’s a huge step backwards.

“Since the start of Lynn and West Norfolk Pride, Norfolk Police have been visible, vocal allies at Pride, not just by policing our events, but by standing with our community.

“Their presence has sent a message, made all the more vital under the current political climate, to LGBTQIA+ people across West Norfolk: You matter. You’re safe. You’re seen.

“Now, it would appear that the High Court is forcing that message into silence.

“This ruling has not made our community safer. Instead, it has made our institutions more afraid to be seen standing alongside us.

“It sends entirely the wrong signal at a time when anti-LBGTQIA+ rhetoric is escalating, and trans people in particular are being targeted, politicised and vilified.

“Pride is not neutral. It never has been. Pride is a statement of existence, defiance and solidarity. When the very presence of a rainbow badge or Progress flag is seen as “bias”, we have to ask: bias against what? Hatred?

“We would like to express our appreciation to Norfolk Police for the support that they clearly want to give, and have given in years past. We know this decision is not reflective of their values, but of a system that is failing to protect our right to visibility and dignity.

“To everyone feeling shaken by this ruling. Pride 2025 is not cancelled. Our resistance is not up for debate. Our visibility does not need permission.

“We are still here. We are still proud. And we will not be erased.”

West Norfolk Women’s Rights Network has called Pride events “contentious”.

One member of the group, who wishes not to be named, said: “It’s fractured into two halves that directly want different things, and it’s made Pride much more political. Lesbians have lost their jobs and been in court over our rights.

“We have lost our voice in the LGBT umbrella if we don’t believe men can be women and lesbians.

“So police presence at Pride signals support for one group over another, especially when so-called rights are being demanded that directly remove rights from lesbians and other women.

“The police should only be attending Pride in their job role of security and protection. Not support or anything else. Gay or trans police officers should not attend in uniform.”

Ms Amies added she does not believe that Pride is politically neutral.

She said: “King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride oppose UK law. It promotes gender ideology that denies biological sex and same-sex attraction, erodes women’s rights to safety, dignity, and privacy, and undermines the Equality Act.

“The Progress flag is not a symbol of inclusion - it is a political emblem tied to a belief system that many Norfolk residents do not share.

“Policing must be built on trust. Aligning with political movements while ignoring legal rulings erodes that trust. Police cadets should not be exposed to institutional endorsement of contested beliefs, which amount to ideological grooming under safeguarding frameworks.

“Norfolk Police won’t be invisible at Pride. They will be policing it - without fear or favour.”