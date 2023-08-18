Thousands are set to descend on Lynn tomorrow in a sea of rainbows as Pride returns to the town.

As in previous years, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride will feature a colourful parade through the town centre and celebrations in The Walks.

Dace Lockwood, of the Pride committee, said: “King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride is a reflection of our community – it’s a family-friendly event that welcomes everyone and allows the local LGBTQIA+ community to come together with their friends, family and peers who want to be a part of celebrating individuality as well as what brings our local community and all the amazing diverse wonderful people within it together.”

Crowds at last year’s King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride

The event will begin with a warm-up with KL1 Radio on the Tuesday Market Place at 10.30am on Saturday, before the parade departs at midday, making its way through the town centre towards The Walks.

After the parade has arrived, Pride in the Park will take place from 1pm, featuring stalls, a fun fair, music and more, hosted by drag queen Titania Trust.

Marham Military Wives Choir and Soul Sisters are among the live entertainment, and from 5pm, there will be a disco takeover with One Hundred until 9pm.

Last year’s King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride

Businesses, organisations and individuals are also showing their support for Pride this week.

At the newly-reopened Lattice House, bar manager Charlie Colhoun said it would be offering Pride-themed cocktails over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Pride flag has also been raised at the borough council's King’s Court office opposite the pub by representatives from Unison and the council.

And Lynn parkrun will have a rainbow theme on Saturday morning, with participants encouraged to wear something bright for the 5k event starting at 9am at The Walks.

Pride flag is raised at West Norfolk Council's offices on Chapel Street. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Team QEH will be among those out and proud at Pride – from front-line clinicians through to key support staff.

While many will be joining the parade, Team QEH will also have a dedicated marquee where revellers can drop by at The Walks from 10.30am and find out more about the hospital, how to become a volunteer, a foundation trust member or learn about the hospital charity.

Chelsea Kirk, head of equality, diversity and inclusion at QEH, said: “It’s our ambition to lead by example in creating an inclusive culture at Team QEH.

Pride flag is raised at West Norfolk Council's offices on Chapel Street. Pictured, from left, Tina Underwood, UNISON West Norfolk local government branch secretary; Fabia Pollard, UNISON chair; Terry Parish, leader of the borough council; Lorraine Gore, chief executive of the borough council; and Louise Gayton, UNISON equalities officer. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“We want to do everything that we can to drive positive change and ensure our colleagues are supported, and that our patients receive inclusive care. Attending Pride really shows our commitment to this.”

John Syson, director of people at QEH, added: “Saturday’s Pride event is just one of the many opportunities we have to celebrate our LGBTQ+ community at QEH.

“We will continue to move forward on our objectives around staff training, monitoring, inclusive policies and increasing support for LGBTQ+ staff and patients.”

Ahead of the main Pride events on Saturday, residents are also invited to a placard painting session at the band stand in The Walks today at 5.30pm.

People are asked to bring card and craft supplies to create the placards for the parade.

For more details on King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride, visit https://www.facebook.com/KLWNpride

