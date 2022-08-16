Love, unity and protest is the theme of this year’s King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride, which is set to draw big crowds this weekend.

Organisers say this Saturday’s event, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of Pride in the UK, looks like it will be ‘bigger, better and even more inclusive’ this year.

With the help of Brighton drag queen Flynn, who will be signing and interpreting at both the Tuesday Market Place and The Walks, even more people can enjoy the speeches and the music this time.

Kinsg Lynn's second Pride event starting in the Tuesday Market Place. (15383084)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride will kick off at 11am on the Tuesday Market Place, before a parade through Lynn’s town centre, which is due to start at noon.

After the parade, the celebrations will start in The Walks at 1pm, continuing until 6pm, which will feature headline act Flint Moore as well as speeches from sponsors and guests.

There will also be stalls, food, a bar and a fun fair, making it a day of fun and celebration for people of all ages.

Hostess Titania Trust at the first ever King's Lynn Pride in 2018. Photo: Jon Seymour

Drag queen Titania Trust will once again be compering the event, having been host since King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride’s inception in 2018.

It has been an eventful few weeks for Norfolk-based Titania, who was forced to postpone her storytime events, where she reads to children, after protests against them outside North Walsham Library in early August.

She said, in a post on Facebook, that the events had been pushed back due to safety concerns caused by the protests.

A King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride spokesperson said organisers were ‘proud to stand in solidarity with Titania and her creator Joe Ballard’.

Kinsg Lynn's second Pride event starting in the Tuesday Market Place. (15371888)

With the theme of this year’s event being ‘love, unity and protest’, organisers say it is apt due to the recent changes in law regarding demonstrations, which they feel amounts to the ‘gradual erosion’ of rights to protest.

“We are asking that you show love and unity and bring your own protest placards,” organisers added.

It will be the first time Pride has been held on this scale in the town since before the pandemic in 2019, with a community picnic in The Walks last year and a virtual Pride in 2020.

“We can’t wait to see you all there for our biggest celebration of our local LGBTQ+ community,” organisers said.