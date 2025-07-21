Fairstead Community Primary and Nursery School celebrated its annual summer art exhibition.

The school’s halls were transformed into an art gallery filled with prints, patterns, collages and striking artworks created by the pupils. Refreshments for the families were provided as well as live music performed by the school’s talented young musicians.

For Nursery, Reception and pupils in the school’s Nest and Nurture Hub, the work showcased in the exhibition celebrated physical and sensory exploration.

Fairstead's pupils show off their art with pride.

The exhibition took place from Monday, July 7, until Thursday, July 10.

Children were asked questions such as how they can use their bodies to create art how they can explore colour.

The pupils created colourful rubbings, mixed paint and created dynamic swirls and textures by using string as well as their own hands and feet to improve their dexterity.

Some of the work on display during the exhibition

While the school’s youngest pupils were following Access Art’s EYFS/SEND frameworks, pupils in years one to six had classes which built on Access Art’s structured curriculum.

Pupils in year one discovered primary and secondary colours as well as experimenting with rubbings and shape prints, whilst children in year two utilised mono printing techniques to develop confidence in mark making.

Year five layered paint and collage with monotype printing methods in order to create personal visual artworks, whilst year six pupils harnessed their creative skills for artistic activism using screen printing, collage and mono printing techniques to express themes the children cared about.

Throughout the exhibition, children showed their work to their parents and guardians with pride, explaining how their art was made. Parents and guardians were “delighted” to see their children’s creativity shine.

Some of the work on display

The exhibition highlighted the school’s determination to help every one of their pupils grow as a learner and an artist. As the school term ends, Fairstead Community Primary and Nursery School hope for more creative ventures in the new year.

Reporting by Mollie Lemmon

Pupils and teachers with their art

Students showing off some of their work