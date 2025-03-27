Our weekly Memory Lane Schooldays feature focuses on a Lynn primary school’s Tudor project…

Young time travellers from Lynn’s Whitefriars School had a lesson with a difference when they visited Lynn Town Hall in February 1998.

As part of a project on Tudor times, they were given a tour of the building and mayoral regalia was on display especially for them.

Schoolchildren visit the town hall learning about Tudor times. The picture shows Whitefriars school pupils with the mayor and his deputy looking at the sword and mace

This Lynn News picture shows the children meeting the borough mayor Clifford Walters (centre) and deputy mayor Kath O’Connor, together with the sword bearer Mick Bruce (left) and his brother Don Bruce (right) the macebearer.

Going further afield, Whitefriars pupils also visited Oxburgh Hall as part of the project.