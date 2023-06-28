Staff and pupils at Eastgate Academy in Lynn have been celebrating the school’s latest ‘Outstanding’ grading by Ofsted.

Inspectors visited the school in Littleport Terrace in May and described it as “a trusted, respected and loved part of the local community”.

It means Eastgate has maintained the previous ‘Outstanding’ grading it was awarded at its last inspection in 2017.

Eastgate Academy celebrates its 'outstanding' Ofsted report. Picture: Ian Burt

Ofsted found pupils were “extremely proud” to attend the school, while parents were supportive of the school’s work and value the support leaders provide “in equal measure to pupils and their families”.

Inspectors said the school has a culture of ambition and teachers deliver high-quality lessons which are linked to the wider aims of the curriculum.

Pupils learn well while behaving impeccably, being polite and considerate.

Eastgate Academy, King's Lynn's principal Linda Hothersall with pupils celebrating its 'outstanding' Ofsted result. Picture: Ian Burt

“They look out for one another and are keen to help those who may be felling low,” said the report.

Youngsters are also enthusiastic and confident readers. They relish opportunities to take on leadership roles.

Principal Linda Hothersall said: “It is a great achievement for the whole Eastgate community to continue to be Outstanding. Our Ofsted inspector stated that ‘the children don’t see differences they just see friends’ which shows the care and respect that children and adults have for each other at Eastgate Academy.

“I believe that this, alongside our ambition to ensure all children will achieve, makes this school the special place that it is.”

The report goes on to say that leaders have designed a “well-thought-out and ambitious” curriculum, with teachers using this planning to design “high-quality” lessons.

Meanwhile, leaders have created a “strong culture of safeguarding”, ensuring that training means all staff know how to recognise signs that pupils may need help or support.

Eastgate Academy is a member of Eastern Multi Academy Trust, whose chief executive Paul Shanks said: “We are thrilled for the children, staff and parents of Eastgate Academy that Ofsted has recognised the school as outstanding once again.

“The academy has a culture of ambition and is an important hub for the whole community.

“We are particularly pleased that Ofsted recognised the academy’s exceptional work with our families.

“We are proud of all of our children, colleagues and families who work so hard to make Eastgate the amazing school that it is.”