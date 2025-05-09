An application has been lodged to bring a new playground area to a primary school.

The Ad Meliora Academy Trust, which runs Green Park Academy in Lynn, has submitted plans to West Norfolk Council seeking permission to create a “vital” additional play area for its pupils.

If approved, the upgrades will see new porous asphalt installed alongside the main building with sport court coloured lines, to be used at break times, during lessons and for PE.

The playground will provide "vital" additional space for pupils. Picture: Google Maps

The space is not currently being used by the school, and it is said that the new playground will not affect the playing field that is already on the site.

“The design approach has been formulated by a careful assessment of the site, its features and the surrounding built form,” a design and access statement says.

“The external works to create the new play area will also have a limited impact upon the use of the playing field and has been designed to have no impact upon the areas used for physical education purposes.

“The school will be able to maintain all of their required pitch layouts on the remaining playing field area.”