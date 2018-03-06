Primary school in King’s Lynn hosts Learning in the Snow Day

A primary school in Lynn swapped pens and paper for snowballs and snowman last week when the ‘Beast from the East’ struck the region.

Greyfriars Primary School, on London Road, derailed from its usual school curriculum on Wednesday to instead embrace West Norfolk’s snowy weather by staging an outdoor learning experience.

The education provider hosted a school-wide Learning in the Snow Day, where pupils took part in a series of snow related tasks to work on their teamwork, written and problem solving skills.

Wanting to make the most the wintry weather, assistant headteacher Claire Emery said: “The snow inspired our Learning in the Snow Day. We wanted our students to make the most of the weather and so we arranged a day of outdoor learning.

“There was a number of activities including science experiments, where students were tasked with calculating how long it takes for snow to melt and what can be done to speed up this melting process, and we also found the coldest area of our playground.

“We had snowball throwing competitions. There was also snowman making, although it wasn’t quite the right snow for that but it was worth a try.”

Ms Emery said students were also asked to write some creative writing pieces on snow descriptions and snowmen.

She added: “For maths, students were also mapping out mazes. They were also working with shapes and working with angles.

“They all really enjoyed themselves. We don’t get snow a lot so it was a nice change to go outside and do some outdoor learning in the snow. It was a great day.”

Around 80 schools across West Norfolk closed last week as weather conditions worsened across the region. And there were more than 400 schools closed in Norfolk as a whole.

But, in many cases, school leaders say the decision to shut schools was taken because of travel safety concerns for both staff and parents.