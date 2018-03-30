Primary school in West Norfolk maintains ‘good’ Ofsted rating

Education watchdogs say a village school “continues to be good” following its latest inspection.

Sculthorpe Church of England Primary Academy, near Fakenham, has been rated as ‘good’ in its first inspection since February 2014.

Ofsted inspector Ruth Brock told executive headteacher Chris Allen the leadership team has maintained their good quality of education despite considerable changes in many aspects.

The primary school joined Diocese of Norwich Education and Academy Trust in December 2015, and a new chair of governors were appointed in January last year.

In a letter, Ms Brock said: “Sculthorpe is a welcoming school that parents, pupils and staff value.

“Pupils say that this is a ‘fun and amazing school’ and that they particularly ‘like the support that we are given here’.

“Pupils like it when they receive a ‘wow’ award in assembly, or a merit mark when they have done well in their work.

“The values that you foster are illustrated throughout the school, but much more importantly are known to, and demonstrated by, pupils.

“Wherever I visited during the inspection, pupils were excitedly involved in their learning, pleased to explain what they were doing and why, with the majority producing good-quality written work.”

The Ofsted inspector said school officials invest time in improving communications with parents to ensure they have opportunities to share their views through the parent forum.

She added: “Keeping children safe is at the heart of the school’s culture and ethos. Leaders, governors and the trust take their safeguarding roles seriously.

“They regularly audit the effectiveness of their safeguarding and child-protection procedures, highlighting any arising concerns.

“Pupils know that bullying is ‘being mean to someone a lot’ and that it rarely occurs in their school.

“They also recognise, with maturity beyond their years, that not accepting others for who they are is a form of bullying.

“‘Everybody is different in different ways and you will make them feel unsure about themselves if you pick on them’.

“Pupils say that behaviour is largely good, which was confirmed during my visit.”