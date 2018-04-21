Primary school in West Norfolk maintains ‘good’ standards

A West Norfolk primary school has been told it “continues to be good” by education watchdogs who carried out an assessment last month.

Ofsted inspectors say Ashill Voluntary Controlled Primary School has maintained its good quality of education since its last inspection in June 2014.

In a letter to headteacher Steve Creasey, Ofsted inspector Julie Harrison said: “You have ensured that the school’s new tracking system enables pupils’ progress to be robustly checked using accurate assessments made by teachers.

“It is clear that you have the highest expectations of staff and pupils. In return, you are proud of your dedicated staff and hardworking, well-behaved pupils.

“Parents and carers are overwhelmingly supportive of the school. All parents who responded to the online questionnaire, Parent View, agreed with all the statements.”

She says comments made on Parent View typically discuss the school’s high expectation of behaviour and “lots of praise and celebrations” given following successes.

Ms Harrison added: “The progress that pupils make from the end of key stage one to the end of key stage two in writing is a strength of the school. It has been in the highest 20 per cent nationally for two years. In 2017, pupils’ attainment in writing at the end of year 2 was in the highest 10 per cent nationally.

“Leaders are taking appropriate actions to raise progress in mathematics across the whole school. High-quality professional development has improved teachers’ skills so that they challenge pupils’ mathematical understanding more effectively.”