Primary school in West Norfolk rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted inspectors

A primary school in West Norfolk has been told it “continues to be good” by inspectors who carried out its first short inspection since July 2014.

Ofsted inspectors say Dersingham Voluntary Aided Primary School and Nursery has maintained its good quality of education and “pupils are very positive about the varied and stimulating curriculum they receive”.

In a letter to headteacher Gayle Platt, Ofsted Inspector Nick Butt said: “Your passion for the pupils’ education and the commitment of staff means that pupils have a rich learning experiences that enables them to make good progress.

“The school’s exceptional learning environment fosters curiosity and celebrates learning.

“For example, the long corridor is a visual feast depicting in three dimensions a timeline from the dinosaurs to the space age, featuring costumes, street scenes, and pupils’ work.”

The inspector said leaders and governors manage the split site “highly effectively” and go out their way to reduce the inconvenience for parents and carers who have children in both settings.

The letter continued: “Children get off to a very strong start in the early years because the staff understand their needs extremely well and create a calm and inspirational place for them to work and play.”