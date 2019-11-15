Primary school pupil to hold charity bingo event in Gaywood

A 10-year-old girl from Lynn is organising a bingo evening next week to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Howard Junior School pupil Tia McCauley has been inspired to take on the fundraising challenge by one of her teachers.

In the last couple of years, Howard Junior School teacher Catherine Sugden has completed a half-marathon and a marathon in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust, and this has spurred Tia on to fundraise for the cause too.

Tia McCauley, 10, is holding a bingo evening in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust. (21474143)

Last year, Tia raised £108 for the charity by spending three days in Lynn’s town centre asking for donations.

And now, Tia is hoping to surpass last year’s total at her bingo event, which will be held at her grandmother’s pub, The Wildfowler in Gaywood, on Thursday, November 21.

Tia’s mum Holly McCauley said: “I think she’s going to go bigger each year with the fundraising events.

Tia McCauley, 10, is holding a bingo evening in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust. (21474135)

“I think it’s great for her to do, it’s really nice to see.”

“Everyone’s helping and lots of people have donated,” Holly added.

Tia is hoping to raise £250 for the charity this year, and she has already received some support froma number of businesses and individuals – with bingo prizes from Strikes, Watersones, Norfolk Lavender among others.

Tia’s bingo event takes place at The Wildfowler on Gayton Road on November 21, starting at 6pm, with the cost for books at £10.

To find out more about the event, search for ‘Tias charity bingo’ on Facebook.