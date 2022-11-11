A primary school in Lynn has received an 'inadequate' rating from Ofsted.

Greyfriars Academy has been ranked inadequate in all areas, except from personal development which 'requires improvement', following an inspection in May and June.

Ofsted's report states that some pupils expressed feeling unsafe in the school, while bullying and name calling were not followed up well enough from staff.

Greyfriars Academy on Hospital Walk, Lynn has been rated inadequate by Ofsted. Picture: Google Maps

It also said: "Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities are included in school life but do not have support specific enough to do well."

Staff at the school had not provided a "well-considered curriculum for Greyfriars Academy pupils", it added.

Some 281 pupils attend the school and Ofsted have said lessons have been disrupted by "a significant number of pupils' poor behaviour" which is not managed well by adults.

Overall, the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership management and early years provision were all rated inadequate.

The report said: "Most pupils are happy at school, but some feel unsafe due to the behaviour of other pupils."

Safeguarding arrangements were also not effective enough, as although staff record concerns, they fail to follow them up routinely.

Ofsted has provided the school with a number of ways that the school could improve, mainly relating to safeguarding, improvement in the curriculum, teaching of reading, pupils' behaviour and helping those with special needs.

Unity Education Trust, which oversees Greyfriars Academy, has been approached for comment.