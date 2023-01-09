A West Norfolk junior school has won a challenge set by skipping world record holder Skipbeatz, after reaching over six million jumps in the month of November.

Howard Junior School received the JumpX first-place trophy as well as skipping ropes.

In addition to this, each student gained a certificate with their name on.

The challenge was for schools across the country to see who could skip the most in the month of November.

Skipping competition winners (61747341)

Staff and students are all proud of their achievement, and were particularly excited to have a visit from speed skipper Pete Thompson, who presented the awards.

The school also had the most jumps per pupil, which was 40,000 each.

Headteacher Gregory Hill said: "I am so proud of this achievement, we are encouraging more and more pupils to take part in physical activity daily and the JumpX challenge supported us with this achievement. We are still continuing to integrate jumping into our daily timetable.”

Skipping competition winners (61747281)

All pupils and staff members are keen to take part in the next challenge and take the top spot once again.