West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge.

Almost 50 Year 5 and 6 pupils from nine different primary schools in the area took part in the annual event, which was hosted by Springwood High School in Lynn.

Twelve teams of four competed against each other in a series of mathematical activities, which had been organised by Sylvilyn Forbes-Clarke, Maths Teacher at Springwood, which is part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Among the participating primaries were fellow WNAT members Clenchwarton, Gaywood, Snettisham, West Lynn, and Walpole Cross Keys, along with other Springwood feeder schools St Martha’s, Fairstead, South Wootton, and North Wootton.

It was the eighth time the event had taken place, and this year it was St Martha’s who lifted the trophy, with each member of the winning team also receiving a gold certificate presented by Springwood Headteacher Andy Johnson.

“The students who attend the event benefit immensely,” continued Mrs Forbes-Clarke. “It helps the students to grasp diverse mathematical concepts and builds fluency.

West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

“Number puzzles help develop strategic thinking, improve learning of the subject, and give the opportunity to work at their own level.

West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

West Norfolk pupils were put through their mathematical paces at the Springwood Primary Maths Challenge. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

“It eliminates the fear of the subject and of competing, and is a relaxing way to get them to enjoy mathematics.”