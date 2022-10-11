Clenchwarton and Fairstead primary schools celebrate World Mental Health Day and support Young Minds charity
School children have marked World Mental Health Day by wearing yellow and supporting a charitable cause.
On Monday both Clenchwarton Primary School and Fairstead Community Primary and Nursery school celebrated the occasion.
Clenchwarton pupils and staff dressed in yellow and each class took part in activities that were provided by Young Minds for its Hello Yellow campaign.
Class 6 teacher and senior mental health lead, Ashleigh Webb said: "By wearing yellow, they spread the word that whatever you're going through, you're not alone with your mental health."
They raised a total of £128 for Young Minds.
Youngsters in Fairstead had an information-filled day, which included an assembly on the theme of taking care of and supporting each other.
They also spent the day wearing yellow to show their support, and raised a total of £133 for Young Minds.