Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicates spring decision on Queen Elizabeth Hospital rebuild bid

A final decision on whether to rebuild Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital is likely to be made next spring, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this lunchtime.

The comment was made in response to a question from North West Norfolk MP James Wild during weekly questions in the House of Commons.

Mr Wild said he shared Mr Johnson's commitment to "build back better, to build back greener and to level up".

QEH and, inset, James Wild MP (51112922)

He went on: "I have a project that will deliver on all those things – rebuilding the ageing Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

"I've shown him the pictures of the 200 props holding up its decaying roof.

"Will the Prime Minister make the Queen Elizabeth one of the eight new schemes, giving people in Norfolk, Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire the hospital they need?"

Mr Johnson replied: "I know my Honourable Friend does a huge amount of work for his constituents.

"I have seen the pictures that he describes and I can tell him the application is in from the hospital in his constituency.

"It is under consideration and we aim to make our final decision in the spring of next year."

The exchange came barely 24 hours after Mr Wild had warned Treasury ministers that the need to rebuild the QEH was "inevitable".

Bids for both single and multi-phase redevelopment of the QEH were submitted by the trust in September.

Papers presented to a board meeting yesterday showed the number of props being used to hold up the present building's roof has now risen to 213, with around a fifth of the site still to be fully surveyed.