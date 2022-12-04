The Duke of Sussex has dressed up as Spider-Man in a special Christmas video message for bereaved military children supported by a Lynn-based charity.

Prince Harry donned the superhero outfit and only lifted his mask to reveal his true identity at the end of the specially recorded message for youngsters at Scotty's Little Soldiers.

The video, which was played to the children at their annual Christmas party, comes less than a month after Harry wrote Scotty's members a letter showing his support for them over the Remembrance weekend.

The party, which was held on Saturday, was attended by more than 100 children and young people, who are all bereaved of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

And Harry, who was 12 when his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, died in 1997, told the youngsters in his message: "Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly and that’s OK.

“But at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents. But I am here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, OK? So don’t feel guilty.

Prince Harry dressed as Spider-Man for the Christmas message to Scotty's Little Soldiers youngsters. Picture: Archewell/Scotty's Little Soldiers

“You are allowed to have the best time ever, especially with this Scotty’s Little Soldiers community.

“Go out there, have the best time, and Merry Christmas.”

The Scotty's Little Soldiers Christmas party is held in a different location every year and provides Scotty's members with a chance to meet others in the same situation as them, helping to reduce their feelings of isolation and reminding them they aren't alone in their grief.

The party aims to ensure the children have fun at a time of year that can be difficult when missing a loved one.

The theme of this year’s party was Heroes and Villains, and the children and young people were set a challenge after being briefed that villains were trying to ruin Christmas – they had stolen and locked up Father Christmas’s presents.

They were then tasked with saving the big day by completing challenges to defeat the baddies and release the presents. At the party, the children were given capes to decorate and wear.

Prince Harry has a long-standing relationship with Scotty’s Little Soldiers as it is a cause close to his heart.

He met the Nikki Scott, who founded the charity in 2010 following the death of her husband Corporal Lee Scott in Afghanistan the previous year, and some of the charity's members at Party at the Palace in 2017.

And when Harry married Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in 2018, Scotty's was selected as one of the charities to benefit from donations to mark the couple's wedding ceremony.

This is the second time Harry has spoken to Scotty's members in fancy dress at Christmas, as he previously recorded a video for them dressed as Santa which was played at their Christmas party in 2019.

After watching Harry’s video, Jamie Small, 14, who was eight when his father, Corporal Christopher Small, died in 2016, said: “This isn’t just a person from a small village.

"He’s someone people all over the world know and he has taken the time to record a special message for us, which means a lot.”

Scotty's members react to Prince Harry's video message. Picture: Scotty's Little Soldiers

Emily Reynolds, 12, was seven when her father, Sergeant Antony Reynolds, died in 2018.

She said: “It’s cool that someone who’s been through the same experience as us is thinking about us.

"He’s not just someone who’s trying to be sympathetic, he actually knows what it’s like to grow up without your parent.

"My friends think it’s really cool that I get letters and messages from Prince Harry.”

Scotty's members react to Prince Harry's video message. Picture: Scotty's Little Soldiers

Ben O’Donnell, 14, who was nine weeks old when his father, Warrant Officer Class 2 Gary O’Donnell, died in 2008, added: “It’s not the first time Prince Harry has shown us that he’s thinking about us and it’s good to hear from him again this Christmas.

"He’s gone to a lot of effort, which shows he genuinely cares. It’s great he wore the Spider-Man outfit. Maybe he’ll be the next Spider-Man!”

One of the organisers said Scotty’s members can relate to a lot of fictional superheroes – with Spider-Man, Batman and Superman all bereaved.

They said the youngsters all have hero parents and they believe the children are heroes too. The youngsters were given capes to decorate and wear at the party.

Scotty's offers access to child bereavement support, guidance for parents and carers and personal education and learning assistance.

And it gives gifts at tough times of the year, such as birthdays, Christmas and the anniversary of the parent’s death – as well as putting on activities and hosting group events.

Nikki said: “We love the fact that Prince Harry not only recorded such a special message but also dressed up as Spider-Man.”

She added: “It’s incredible for everyone at Scotty’s to have Prince Harry’s continued support.

"He knows what it’s like to grow up without a parent and understands there are certain times of the year that can be particularly challenging. Christmas is one of those times.

“We have the party to remind our members they aren’t alone but also to facilitate the opportunity for members to meet others and forge friendships.

"In addition, it provides an opportunity for parents/carers to gain access to resources and information to help them support their children.”

To find out more about Scotty's, go to www.scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk