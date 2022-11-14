Prince Harry has written a special letter to children who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

The Duke of Sussex wrote to offer his support at Remembrance.

The children are all members of Lynn-based charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers – the group for bereaved British Forces children and young people.

Scotty's Little Soldiers with founder Nikki Scott at Remembrance on Sunday

Prince Harry has a long-standing relationship with the charity and this is a cause close to his heart.

Scotty’s was set up by war widow Nikki Scott in 2010, following the death of her husband, Cpl Lee Scott, in Afghanistan the previous year.

She saw the devastating impact on their two young children and wanted to help others in the same situation.

The Duke of Sussex met Nikki and some of the charity’s members at Party at the Palace back in 2017.

When Prince Harry married Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex in 2018, Scotty’s was selected as one of the charities to benefit from donations to mark the couple’s wedding ceremony.

In December 2019, Prince Harry recorded a special message for Scotty’s Little Soldiers’ members, which was played at their annual Christmas party. The party is an opportunity for bereaved military children to come together and helps them feel less alone.

In the message, Prince Harry dressed up as Father Christmas and reassured the children and young people that their parents wouldn’t be forgotten and that they have a supportive community around them.

Upon receiving Sunday’s letter, 14-year-old Scotty member Samuel Hall, who was only three-years-old when his dad, Lt Cdr Andrew Hall, died by illness in 2012, said: “It’s comforting to know Prince Harry understands how we feel and cares about us.

“It was great to receive the letter. Remembrance is a difficult time and being with Scotty’s helps me and the other members know people are there for us.”

Georgia Paterson, who is also 14, has been a member of Scotty’s since 2018 following the death of her dad, Cpl Norman Stevenson, when she was seven.

She said: “It’s amazing knowing someone as important as Prince Harry has reached out to us. To know he’s thinking about us and our parents means a lot. I feel able to relate to him as he understands what we have been through.”

Charity founder Nikki said: “We are so grateful to Prince Harry for his continued support.

“Our members know that he truly understands what it’s like to grow up without a parent and it means so much to them to know his thoughts are with them. To receive his letter on Remembrance Sunday has given them a huge boost on a proud but difficult day.”

Some 55 members of Scotty’s Little Soldiers took part in the National Remembrance Parade.

The children and young people honoured their parents as they marched in yellow and black scarves to show they are united.

Scotty’s Little Soldiers is a tri-service charity for children and young people bereaved of a military parent, regardless of the cause of death.

It provides a range of services to its members, including access to child bereavement support, guidance to parents and carers, personal education and learning assistance, gifts at especially tough times of the year (birthday, Christmas, anniversary of parent’s death and Remembrance) and fun activities such as holiday respite breaks and group events.

These are all designed to remind the children and young people supported by Scotty’s that they are not alone.

Earlier this year, Scotty’s launched a campaign called ‘Help Find Their Children’ to reach children and young people who have already experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces but aren’t aware of Scotty’s Little Soldiers and the support they provide.