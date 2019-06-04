Lynn's Morrisons store is selling a gingerbread prince to mark Prince Harry’s first Father’s Day.

Decorated in military uniform and sporting the Duke of Sussex’s trademark ginger hair, the specially crafted gingerbread has been handmade and features a Union Jack and crown on the label.

Morrison's gingerbread man (11717452)

The Ginger Gingerbread Prince is available at Morrisons Coburg Street cake shop counter and costs £1. The store has referred to it as 'gingerheir'd man'.

It has been designed to offer Morrisons customers the chance to treat their dads like a prince this Father’s Day, Sunday June 16, and satisfy their sweet tooth.

Morrisons is also selling kits for people to design their own gingerbread men for £2. The pack comes with five gingerbreads, coloured writing icing, sugar-coated chocolate beans and sugar strands for customers to make a personalised version of their dad.

John Cannan cake shop manager at Morrisons said: “We’ve created a special gingerbread biscuit to pay tribute to the royal couple, as they celebrate the Prince’s first Father’s Day. We hope that dads across the country enjoy eating our gingerbread biscuits which are a popular product of our cake shop counters.”

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan show off their new son Archie Harrison. (11717545)

For more information on gifts at Morrisons this Father’s Day, visit: my.morrisons.com/fathers-day/.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child, Archie, was born on May 6.