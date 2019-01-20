Prince Philip has not apologised to me yet, says King's Lynn crash victim

A woman injured in the accident with the Duke of Edinburgh on Thursday on the A149 at Sandringham has said she has not had a proper apology yet.

Courtesy of KL.FM (6623577)

Emma Fairweather, 46, from Lynn, broke her wrist in the crash with the Prince's Land Rover Freelander.

She is reported by the Sunday Mirror newspaper to have said: “I’m lucky to be alive and he hasn’t even said sorry.

“It has been such a traumatic and painful time and I would have expected more of the Royal Family.

“It could have been so much worse. Prince Philip apparently said to a witness that it was the sun that dazzled him but I can’t see how that could be true when it was overcast.”

Mum-of-two Emma was travelling with a 28-year-old friend and the driver's nine-month-old baby when the collision with the 97-year-old Prince happened at about 3pm.

She said her friend was doing no more than 50mph when the crash happened.

She is quoted by the Mirror as saying: "It all went into slow motion as I watched the other car. As we approached I could make out that it was an elderly driver.

“My friend was braking and seemed so in control but I was terrified.

“But then we crashed. I don’t think the vehicle spun, it just pushed straight across the road.

“Then it was just disbelief. I was in shock.”

She said the only message she had received since the accident was from a police liaison officer who cryptically said "The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh would like to be remembered to you".

"That’s not an apology or even a well-wish," said Emma.

The accident continued to make news as Norfolk police confirmed that it had spoken to Prince Philip about driving without a seatbelt when he got in a replacement Land Rover 48-hours after the crash.

"Suitable words of advice have been given to the driver," said a Norfolk Police spokesman.

The Prince was pictured in the car driving without a seatbelt near to Sandringham, as was the Queen the day earlier.