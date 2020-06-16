Prince William meets paramedics during King's Lynn visit

The Duke of Cambridge has been in Lynn today, meeting paramedics and hearing their stories of life on the frontline against the coronavirus.

Prince William, who is likely to be familiar with the site following his role as a pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance, visited the ambulance station at the town's Queen Elizabeth Hospital in his first face to face engagement since the lockdown began.

During the visit, which was carried out in line with social distancing rules, the Duke heard from crews working for the East of England Ambulance Service about the support they have received from members of the public, local businesses and volunteering networks.