Princess Eugenie’s engagement announced

Princess Eugenie attended a church service in Castle Rising yesterday, a day ahead of the news of her engagement to boyfriend Jack Brooksbank.

The princess joined the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Princess Beatrice at the service.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement yesterday that Her Royal Highness and Mr Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month.

The wedding will take place at George’s Chapel in Windsor in the autumn.

Princess Eugenie’s father the Duke of York, pictured behind her, visited King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) this morning and was reported to have said the family are “overjoyed”.