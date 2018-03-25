Priory Rotary hold event at Hanse Gallery

Creativity became the priority as 21 young photographers from the area went head to head in the Priory Rotary Young Photographer competition, sponsored by Exaclair.

The theme was A Different Perspective. The Hanse Gallery was packed for an exhibition featuring 63 images.

Ken Banks, president of Priory Rotary said that he wished to congratulate all the arts teachers who had worked hard to encourage their pupils to take part.

In particular, Lynn photography teachers Erin Cordukes, of King Edward Academy, and Lauren Parkin, of Whitefriars Primary School were praised for inspiring high numbers of excellent entries.

The picture shows winners, from left, Tayah Farnham, Chloe Ramsey, Lucy Brett and Lucy Prior. Front Rowen Clancy. MLNF18AF03173