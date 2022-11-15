A Lynn-based private chef who specialises in bringing a restaurant experience to clients’ homes has received a national award.

Chef at Home by James Howe has been named the ‘Best Private Chef in the UK’ at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

James, who is company director, said: “It’s an honour to be given this award and just goes to show how talented the team around are right from calls and emails to the food on the plate.

Chef at Home by James Howe

“We strive for perfection and it feels great to be recognised.”

James, who started as a commis chef in 2006, trained at a four-star hotel in Scarborough and then moved on to Michelin-starred restaurants in the Yorkshire Dales.

He was then appointed as a head chef for the first time aged 22.

Chef at Home by James Howe caters for any event

James moved to Norfolk with his wife in 2017 and started Chef at Home.

Since then, James said the business has gone from “strength to strength”, even offering Zoom and YouTube tutorials during the Covid lockdowns.

Chef at Home by James Howe caters for any event, including birthday parties, hen nights, anniversaries, Christmas parties, weddings and more.

One of James Howe's dishes

To find out more, visit www.chefathomebyjameshowe.com.