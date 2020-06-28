Private prayer back at King's Lynn Minster
Published: 13:00, 28 June 2020
Lynn’s Minster will be open again for private prayer twice a week from Tuesday.
Private prayer can be conducted at the Minster on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 2pm.
Following the Government’s announcement this week, the Minster posted on its social media page to say officials are awaiting further guidance from the Church of England about how to safely offer public services once again.
