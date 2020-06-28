Home   News   Article

Private prayer back at King's Lynn Minster

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 13:00, 28 June 2020

Lynn’s Minster will be open again for private prayer twice a week from Tuesday.

Private prayer can be conducted at the Minster on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 2pm.

Following the Government’s announcement this week, the Minster posted on its social media page to say officials are awaiting further guidance from the Church of England about how to safely offer public services once again.

