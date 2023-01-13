High achieving students in Lynn celebrated their successes at a presentation evening held in their honour.

Sixth formers past and present from Springwood High School were joined by around 200 family members, friends, staff, governors, Rotary Club representatives and prize sponsors, as well as guest speaker and Springwood alumnus Alex Kendal.

The annual event saw a host of presentations, from A Level certificates and outstanding achievement awards, to 31 subject prizes and the Rotary Citizen Award.

Springwood High School sixth form presentation evening. Photos: IAN BURT (61844100)

Presentations were made by head of sixth form Luke Rawling, head of Year 13 Jessica Cuss, head teacher Andy Johnson and deputy head Jamie Warner-Lynn, as well as the Rotary Club and prize sponsors.

The Queen’s Award for the student with the best A Level results was shared this year by Zara Bek and Simona Pilmane, who each achieved four A* grades, plus A*s in their Extended Project Qualification, while the Henry Smith Scholarship for outstanding academic achievement went to Jannis Koulman, who recorded three A*s and an A in his A Levels, plus an A* in his Extended Qualification Project.

Zara is now reading Classics at Cambridge, Simona is studying Engineering at Imperial College London, and Jannis is at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands studying maths.

An impressive 27 per cent of Springwood’s 2022 cohort achieved A*-A in their A Levels, while 56 per cent received A*-B grades and 82 per cent A*-C, and there were also 82 Norfolk County Scholars among the graduates.

The Rotary Citizen Award went to Poppy Anderson for her contribution to the school community – and beyond.

As well as being an active member of the sixth form, Poppy took part in Springwood’s outreach trip to Thailand last year, single-handedly raising over £1,400 to help support disadvantaged young people in the country.

Mr Rawling commented: “We feel Poppy is a worthy winner, and are wishing her the best of luck with her future endeavours as a primary school teacher.”

Other presentations included The Peter Hopkins Goblet for Determination and Commitment, which was awarded to Caitlin Jones, who successfully attained A Levels in criminology, psychology and sociology, and is now studying psychology at Anglia Ruskin University.

Current Year 13 student Chloe Eglen, who joined Springwood Sixth Form from fellow WNAT school Smithdon, won the Hanover Prize for Contribution to the Arts in recognition of her talents as a pianist and actor.

Head of Music Robin Norman said: “Nothing is too much trouble for Chloe, and she is a gifted performing artist who is willing to try anything and has proven herself to be a dedicated contributor to the Arts at Springwood during her time with us.”

Guest speaker Mr Kendal, who left Springwood in 2015 to study Mathematics/Drama & Theatre Studies, and is now a Year 6 teacher, gave a speech at the ceremony.

Student Ellie Hansell said: “It was so amazing to see all the teachers and previous students that supported each other through our studies.

“The night was set out perfectly, and it felt so rewarding to be recognised for all our achievements.”

Mr Johnson added: “Awards evening is always an incredible occasion, but this year was particularly special.

“There is a lot of talk about ‘the snowflake generation’, but this group of young people have called upon incredible grit and resilience in order to achieve their success.

“We are full of admiration for them.”

